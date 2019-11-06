Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Assists on game-tying goal
Eriksson Ek generated an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
Eriksson Ek spotted Mats Zuccarello being freed from the penalty box in the third period, sending the pass that resulted in the equalizing goal. Eriksson Ek is up to four points in 12 games this season, while adding 24 hits and 21 shots from a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.