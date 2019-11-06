Eriksson Ek generated an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Eriksson Ek spotted Mats Zuccarello being freed from the penalty box in the third period, sending the pass that resulted in the equalizing goal. Eriksson Ek is up to four points in 12 games this season, while adding 24 hits and 21 shots from a bottom-six role.