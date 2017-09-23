Eriksson Ek, who is battling for a roster spot with Luke Kunin, will make his preseason debut Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek had an impressive rookie campaign with seven points in 15 NHL games, splitting time between the NHL and Farjestad in the Swedish Elite League. It would seem likely he'll make the final roster given his promise from last season, though he didn't play in the first two preseason games.