Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Battling for roster spot
Eriksson Ek, who is battling for a roster spot with Luke Kunin, will make his preseason debut Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Eriksson Ek had an impressive rookie campaign with seven points in 15 NHL games, splitting time between the NHL and Farjestad in the Swedish Elite League. It would seem likely he'll make the final roster given his promise from last season, though he didn't play in the first two preseason games.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...