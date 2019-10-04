Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Begins season on fourth line
Eriksson Ek did not have a shot on goal, but had four blocked shots in 14:13 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Nashville.
It's a disappointment that Eriksson Ek begins the season on the Wild's fourth line, but that line actually had more playing time than the top line Thursday as the top line struggled. While he didn't have a shot, he showed his two-way ability. Eriksson Ek could have a breakout season as he showed a spark last last season (10 points in his last 28 games). With the Wild's lines likely to be in flux given a sluggish performance Thursday, there's a chance Eriksson Ek garners a larger role.
