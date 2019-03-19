Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't be available Tuesday against the Avalanche, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters that he'd hoped Eriksson Ek wouldn't miss more than a week, but it will be going on nine days since the Swede's last official update when the team travels to D.C. for Friday's game against the Capitals. The silver lining is that the third-year pivot doesn't have a big enough role when healthy for this development to affect too many fantasy owners. Eriksson Ek has compiled 13 points (six goals, seven assists) over 53 top-level games this season.