Eriksson Ek scored a goal and doled out three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek tallied just 36 seconds after Mats Zuccarello put the Wild on the board in the first period. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek has 14 goals, 21 points, 93 shots on net and 77 hits through 43 appearances this season. Most of his offense came from a hot start to the year, as he has five points his last 16 outings.