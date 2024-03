Eriksson Ek scored the game-winner and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

That's Eriksson Ek's 29th tally of the season and snaps a seven-game skid. That seven-game goal drought came on the heels of a hat trick and a four-game stretch over which he scored seven times. While he has 57 points in 63 games, Eriksson Ek can run hot and cold in terms of offensive production. Though, in terms of his utility to the Wild, he's always logging big, important minutes.