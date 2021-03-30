Eriksson Ek posted an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek snapped his six-game point drought with a helper on Nick Bonino's first-period tally. The 24-year-old Eriksson Ek hasn't had a great March with just five points in 15 appearances. He's picked up 17 points, 72 blocked shots, 50 hits and a plus-10 rating in 33 contests this year, but his recent performance has trended in the wrong direction.