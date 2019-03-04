Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Busy in shootout loss
Eriksson Ek recorded four shots on goal and five hits in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators on Sunday.
Eriksson Ek has accumulated 13 points in 49 games this season, but his best fantasy category is hits, of which he has 96. None of those numbers move the needle in all but the deepest of formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...