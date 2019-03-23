Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Can't shake injury
Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
He's set to miss a sixth straight contest, and the team has struggled to a 2-3 record without his depth up the middle. Eriksson Ek's fantasy impact is negligible, however, with just 13 points in 53 games. He'll shift his focus to getting ready for Monday's game versus the Predators.
