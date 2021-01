Eriksson Ek scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 in a 5-3 win over the Kings on Thursday. He also had two PIM.

Eriksson Ek followed his own shot on a 2-on-1 rush early in the second period to push the Minnesota lead to 5-2. The 23-year-old, a first-round pick in 2015, has busted out early in the season with five goals and two assists through his first eight games.