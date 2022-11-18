Eriksson Ek scored two goals during a 6-4 loss to the visiting Penguins on Thursday.

Eriksson Ek, who entered Thursday leading the Wild with 21.8 shifts per game, was not taking full advantage of his ice time, failing to score in 10 straight appearances. The 25-year-old center converted 12 seconds after Brandon Duhaime's second-period tally, tying the game at 2-2 after crashing the net and knocking in his rebound. Eriksson Ek, who also notched a third-period, short-handed marker, has now collected eight career multi-goal games. He contributed four shots and three hits in the loss.