Eriksson Ek (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game against the Stars, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek exited Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to a lower-body injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Saturday's home matchup. However, it doesn't appear as though he's in line to miss significant time, and the Wild will likely monitor him in the hours leading up to Saturday's puck drop before determining his status.