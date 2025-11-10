Eriksson Ek logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Eriksson Ek's goal drought reached seven games, but he was able to help out on tallies by Matt Boldy and Kirill Kaprizov. Consistency hasn't been a big part of Eriksson Ek's production this season, as he has created just one point streak that has reached three games. The veteran center is up to two goals, nine helpers, 51 shots on net, 32 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances in a top-six role.