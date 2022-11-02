Eriksson Ek was credited with two assists during a 4-1 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Eriksson Ek, who has collected two goals among six points during his previous five games, turned in his first two-assist performance this season. The 25-year-old center last earned that distinction against the Flyers on March 29. Following a scoreless opening frame, Eriksson Ek was credited with two key second-period assists Tuesday. The first developed on rising rookie Mason Shaw's second goal in two games. The second came on Kirill Kaprizov's game-winner.