Eriksson Ek (lower body) won't play Saturday in St. Louis but may rejoin the Wild during the remainder of their road trip in California, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Eriksson Ek is guaranteed to miss a second game with the injury, but a specific timeline for his return has yet to be established. The Wild visit the Ducks on Tuesday and the Kings on Wednesday before returning home to face the Blues again March 23. Eriksson Ek's absence has allowed Ryan Hartman to get onto the top line.