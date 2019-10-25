Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Could return Saturday
Ek (lower body) could return Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It sounds like he's started to work out and could return this weekend. The 22-year-old Swede suffered a lower body injury and was in a walking boot after an Oct. 17 game after he blocked three consecutive shots from Montreal's Shea Weber.
