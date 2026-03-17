Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Dealing with lower-body injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek won't suit up Tuesday in Chicago due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Robby Fabbri will draw back into the lineup Tuesday, while Hunter Haight was brought up from the minors to provide depth up front as a result of Eriksson Ek's absence. The 29-year-old Eriksson Ek's next opportunity to play will be in the second half of this home-and-home set against Chicago on Thursday.
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