Eriksson Ek won't suit up Tuesday in Chicago due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Robby Fabbri will draw back into the lineup Tuesday, while Hunter Haight was brought up from the minors to provide depth up front as a result of Eriksson Ek's absence. The 29-year-old Eriksson Ek's next opportunity to play will be in the second half of this home-and-home set against Chicago on Thursday.