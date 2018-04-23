Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Dealing with minor issues
Eriksson Ek was dealing with a minor injury during the playoffs.
Coach Bruce Boudreau clarified that whatever was bothering Eriksson Ek wouldn't require surgery, but did prevent him from taking faceoffs. Considering the center was playing through his issue -- likely hand/arm related -- he should be ready to go for training camp this fall. The Swede had a decent rookie campaign, as he tallied six goals and 10 helpers in 75 appearances and should provide decent mid-range fantasy value heading into 2018-19.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...