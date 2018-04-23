Eriksson Ek was dealing with a minor injury during the playoffs.

Coach Bruce Boudreau clarified that whatever was bothering Eriksson Ek wouldn't require surgery, but did prevent him from taking faceoffs. Considering the center was playing through his issue -- likely hand/arm related -- he should be ready to go for training camp this fall. The Swede had a decent rookie campaign, as he tallied six goals and 10 helpers in 75 appearances and should provide decent mid-range fantasy value heading into 2018-19.