Eriksson Ek contributed an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Eriksson Ek's apple advances his running point total to 40; he has put up 21 goals and 19 assists through 51 games. The top-line pivot only managed one shot in the latest contest, but that's proven to be an outlier, as he's recorded at least two shots in all but five contests in this productive 2023-24 campaign. Remember, Erikson Ek was drafted 20th overall by the Wild in 2015, and the continuity of him sticking with the same team seems to be paying significant dividends.