Eriksson Ek scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Eriksson Ek continues to have a nose for the net with six goals over his last nine games. The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong play of late by moving into a top-line role alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. Eriksson Ek has 14 tallies, 21 points, 94 shots, 46 hits, 23 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 26 outings, providing solid all-around numbers for fantasy managers.