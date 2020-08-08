Eriksson Ek scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Eriksson Ek cleaned up a rebound from a Zach Parise shot for his first career postseason goal, a mark he achieved in his 12th playoff outing. The 23-year-old Swede had just the one goal to go with eight shots and eight hits during the four-game series.