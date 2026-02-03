Eriksson Ek scored a goal and recorded two hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

Eriksson Ek wasted no time finding the scoresheet in Monday's contest, as he struck the back of the net just 38 seconds into regulation. The goal extended his point streak to five games, where he has four goals and seven points in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old center is up to 15 goals, 39 points, 143 shots on net and 77 hits across 51 outings this season. After a season riddled with injuries a year ago, where he suited up for just 46 regular-season games, he has been healthy outside of his recent six-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Because of his availability, he's already surpassed the majority of his major stat totals from a year ago. While playing a top-six role on a red-hot Minnesota offense, Eriksson Ek remains a solid fantasy option across most standard formats for the remainder of the season.