Eriksson Ek recorded an assist, four shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Eriksson Ek was productive in a variety of ways. Most notably, he set up Marcus Johansson on the opening tally early in the first period. Eriksson Ek has been a strong playmaker lately with a goal and nine assists over his last eight games. For the season, the 26-year-old center has a career-high 59 points with 240 shots on net, 113 hits, 51 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 75 appearances.