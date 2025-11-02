Eriksson Ek logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two shots on net and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Eriksson Ek's second multi-point effort of the season. He has yet to really get into a groove on offense -- his season-opening three-game point streak is his longest of the year so far. The 28-year-old center is at two goals, seven helpers, 39 shots on net, 27 hits, eight PIM and a minus-7 rating through 13 outings as a regular in the Wild's top six.