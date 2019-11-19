Eriksson Ek has five assists and six points while averaging 15:23 of ice time in 17 games played this campaign.

The Swede has settled in nicely in his past 10 games specifically, racking up five points and a plus-1 rating in that span. He's also made his presence felt on the defensive end, dishing out 33 hits and 18 block shots this campaign. The downside to Eriksson Ek is that he's rarely seen power-play time, averaging a measly two seconds through his first 17 games.