Eriksson Ek had two assists and three hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Eriksson Ek set up Jordan Greenway for the Wild's first goal of the game. In overtime, the duo linked up again, with both assisting on Jonas Brodin's game-winning tally. Eriksson Ek has been a pleasant surprise in 2020-21 with five goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-8 rating in 10 appearances. He's got a good chance of matching or exceeding last year's career-best 29-point output.