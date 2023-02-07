Eriksson Ek recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and three hits in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Eriksson Ek set up Jonas Brodin's third-period tally. Over his last seven games, Eriksson Ek had produced four goals and four helpers while only being held off the scoresheet once. The 26-year-old center is up to 41 points, 150 shots on net, 69 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 49 contests this season.