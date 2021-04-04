Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist and added six hits in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek was instrumental to the Wild's comeback Saturday. He set up Kirill Kaprizov's equalizer at 6:13 of the third period, then scored on a rebound a minute later for the lead. Eriksson Ek's six hits also led the team. The 24-year-old Swede has produced 12 goals, 19 points, 80 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-11 rating through 36 contests.