Eriksson Ek scored his second goal of the season, and first since the first game of the season, in Monday's win at the Islanders.

Eriksson Ek has just one goal and three assists in his last 12 games despite averaging 13:21 of ice time. He's stayed in the lineup thanks to his forechecking and penalty-kill skills. At just 21, he still has time to grow on offense.

