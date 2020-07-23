Eriksson Ek was forced out of Thursday's scrimmage with an undisclosed issue, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Eriksson Ek is coming off the best season of his career, as he set new personal bests in goals (eight), assists (21) and ice time per game (15:43). The 22-year-old center should continue to slot into a top-six role for the club heading into the postseason, making him a solid top-end fantasy option.