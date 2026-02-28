Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Expected to play Sunday after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek (face) is set to play Sunday versus St. Louis, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Eriksson Ek was originally considered doubtful for that game, but he received good news from the doctor. Eriksson Ek won't end up missing a match after being struck by a high stick during Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah. He has 17 goals and 42 points in 54 appearances in 2025-26.
