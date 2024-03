Eriksson Ek (lower body) is set to miss out on the rest of the Wild's road trip, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports Monday.

Eriksson Ek was originally slated to return during the team's five-game road trip but it seems that is no longer the case. With the 27-year-old center remaining on the shelf, Marco Rossi figures to stay in the second-line center role, though newcomer Marat Khusnutdinov could also push for more opportunities.