Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Expected to return Monday
Coach Bruce Boudreau said Sunday that Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is expected to return to the lineup for Monday's game against Calgary, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Swede still resides on injured reserve so he'll still need to be officially activated before returning. Eriksson Ek had been dealing with an upper-body issue that he suffered in last Saturday's game against the Flyers. The 22-year-old has racked up 12 points, 51 shots on goal and 56 hits through 30 games this campaign. He'll look to replace either Luke Johnson or Nico Sturm in the lineup Monday.
