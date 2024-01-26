Eriksson Ek scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Eriksson Ek snapped a scoreless tie on a power play midway through the second period, deflecting a Kirill Kaprizov shot past Juuse Saros to put the Wild up 1-0. The 26-year-old Eriksson Ek now has goals in three consecutive contests and points in six straight games -- he's tallied six goals and 11 points in that span. He's up to 21 goals, five shy of his career high, and 39 points through 38 games this season.