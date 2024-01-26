Eriksson Ek scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Eriksson Ek snapped a scoreless tie on a power play midway through the second period, deflecting a Kirill Kaprizov shot past Juuse Saros to put the Wild up 1-0. The 26-year-old Eriksson Ek now has goals in three consecutive contests and points in six straight games -- he's tallied six goals and 11 points in that span. He's up to 21 goals, five shy of his career high, and 39 points through 38 games this season.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Another multi-point effort•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Three-point effort against Canes•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Puts up helper•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Notches assist in OT win•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Deposits empty-netter•