Eriksson Ek scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek's empty-netter was his first goal of the season. The 29-year-old has filled his usual top-six role, but the offense has been a little slow to come for him. He's at three points, 17 shots on net, seven hits, six PIM and a plus-5 rating through six appearances. Eriksson Ek carries some injury risk, but fantasy managers should be patient with him as he gets his 2026-27 campaign on track, as he also has 50-point potential with decent all-around production.