Eriksson Ek scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Eriksson Ek's third-period tally helped secure the Wild's win. The 24-year-old Swede has 15 tallies, 24 points, 95 shots on net, 83 hits and a plus-13 rating in 46 appearances this season. He's mainly featured in a top-six role.