Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he managed five assists and took at least two shots on goal in each contest. The 28-year-old center has three goals, 10 helpers, 62 shots on net, 37 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 20 outings this season. He's shooting just 4.8 percent so far, which is too low for a player who has been at or above 10.0 percent in four of the last five seasons.