Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek hadn't scored since Opening Night. The 28-year-old has two goals and five assists over 10 appearances this season while filling a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit. He plays close to the net a lot of the time, so his goal-scoring luck should turn around. The center has added 31 shots on net, 17 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating, making him a strong option for category coverage.