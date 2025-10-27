Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Finds twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eriksson Ek scored a goal on five shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.
Eriksson Ek hadn't scored since Opening Night. The 28-year-old has two goals and five assists over 10 appearances this season while filling a top-six role and a spot on the first power-play unit. He plays close to the net a lot of the time, so his goal-scoring luck should turn around. The center has added 31 shots on net, 17 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-4 rating, making him a strong option for category coverage.
More News
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Registers two assists in loss•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Pots PP goal Thursday•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Looks healthy to begin camp•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Undergoing surgery•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Supplies two helpers•
-
Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: Gets on scoresheet with helper•