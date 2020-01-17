Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek: First goal since Christmas
Eriksson Ek scored a goal on his lone shot of the game in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
Eriksson Ek snapped an eight-game goal drought midway through the second period, collecting his first goal since Dec. 23. The 22-year-old provided five assists during his slump but does not contribute enough in either category to be on the fantasy radar.
