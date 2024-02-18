Eriksson Ek scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

He tied the game 1-1 early in the third frame with a wrist shot from the slot after a drop pass from Kirill Kaprizov. It was Eriksson Ek's 25th goal of the season, and it extended his point streak to four games and six points, including four goals. He also has a three-game goal streak. He's one goal from tying his career mark set in 2021-22. And he's upped his shot volume significantly this season and is on a pace that will flirt with 300 shots for the first time in his career. Eriksson Ek also sits eighth in the NHL in face-off wins (541), but is still working on his technique, as he's the only guy in the top-19 in that category who wins less than 50 percent of the time (49.7). The growth in his game is obvious, and Eriksson Ek has quietly become one of the best two-way pivots in the NHL.