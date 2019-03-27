Erickson Ek will be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt versus the Golden Knights.

Eriksson Ek hasn't lived up to his first-round billing through parts of three seasons at the top level. Though 2018-19 has been the more efficient of his two (mostly) full seasons in terms of points per game, it's amounted to just 13 points over 53 games. The Swede carries point-per-game marks in his brief time at the AHL level, so he has little to prove there. Considering his asking price may not be high now, Eriksson Ek may be worth a gamble in some dynasty formats. He will look to get back on the ice Friday to close out the season strong.