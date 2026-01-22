Eriksson-Ek (lower body) will be a game-time call versus Detroit on Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Eriksson Ek has missed the last six games and will have to be activated off injured reserve, if he is able to go. The center has 11 goals, 21 assists, a plus-13 rating, 133 shots on goal and 68 hits over 45 games this season.