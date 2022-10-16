Eriksson Ek generated two points but the Wild could not hold back the Kings during a 7-6 loss Saturday.

Eriksson Ek, who scored on his lone shot Saturday, is coming off a career-best 26-goal campaign and appears to be finding his way. The 25-year-old center has played in parts of seven NHL seasons and is developing chemistry on the second line. Part of his job is to help balance the team scoring and boost leaders such as Mats Zuccarello. Eriksson Ek, who received 20:32 of ice time Saturday, converted on a second-period power play to bring the Wild to within 4-3. He drew an assist on Marcus Foligno's first-period marker.