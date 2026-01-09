Eriksson Ek sustained an undisclosed injury when he got tangled up with another player near the bench during Thursday's game versus the Kraken, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek left the game in the second period. Head coach John Hynes wasn't overly concerned about the injury, labeling Eriksson Ek as day-to-day. His status for Saturday versus the Islanders is uncertain, but it doesn't appear to be a long-term concern even if he misses a couple of contests.