Eriksson Ek registered an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Eriksson Ek helped out on Jared Spurgeon's game-tying goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Eriksson Ek hasn't enjoyed the scoring bounty of linemates Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy -- the helper was Eriksson Ek's first point this postseason. The center has added a plus-3 rating, four PIM, 17 shots on net, seven hits and eight blocked shots while seeing top-line minutes, so he's in a good position to succeed.