Eriksson Ek contributed a goal and an assist in Minnesota's 2-0 win over Florida on Thursday.

Eriksson Ek provided the secondary assist on Brock Faber's marker at 7:54 of the first period before finding the back of the net on the power play in the second frame. Eriksson Ek had 23 goals and 61 points in 78 contests last season, including 23 points with the man advantage. The 26-year-old should continue to serve on the first power-play unit while also serving in a top-six capacity in 2023-24.