Eriksson Ek scored a goal on three shots, added an assist, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blues in Game 3.

Eriksson Ek has five points and a plus-5 rating in the last two games after the Wild were shutout in the series opener. The 25-year-old Swede had a career-best 26 goals and 49 points in 77 regular-season contests. He's seen third-line usage at even strength, but his role on the first power-play unit as a net-front option makes Eriksson Ek a solid option in DFS.