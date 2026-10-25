Eriksson scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Eriksson Ek earned his second multi-point outing of the season in this win. He's earned two goals and four helpers over his last five outings to help overcome a slow start to the year. The 29-year-old center is up to three goals, six assists, 38 shots on net, 15 hits, six PIM and a plus-8 rating over 12 appearances. As long as he stays healthy, Eriksson Ek can contribute both with offense and physical play in a top-six role.