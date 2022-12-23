Eriksson Ek scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks.

Eriksson Ek took an outlet pass from Jon Merrill and scored 2:20 into the first period. This was Eriksson Ek's second straight game with a goal, and he's up to six tallies and four helpers through 12 contests in December. The 25-year-old center has 12 goals, 27 points, 104 shots, 49 hits, 23 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 33 contests. Despite his third-line usage at even strength, the Swede plays big minutes in all situations.