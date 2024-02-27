Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Eriksson Ek exited Saturday's 5-2 win over Seattle in the third period after falling awkwardly along the boards, but he's feeling fine ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old pivot has been on fire recently, racking up seven goals and 15 points during his active eight-game point streak.